Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Lewis Richards played eight times during his 2021/22 loan spell at Harrogate Town. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The 20-year-old, who can operate at centre-half or left-back, made eight appearances for the League Two Sulphurites last season, and will now spend the duration of the 2022/23 campaign at Wetherby Road.

“We’re delighted that Lewis is re-joining us," Town boss Simon Weaver said.

"Lewis is a talented player that will really benefit from being in a first-team set-up for a whole season.

Lewis Richards in action for Harrogate Town away at Stevenage.

"He’s strong, a good all-round defender and can drive forward well with the ball, so he fits the bill.”

Injury cut short Richards' first spell with Town, though he still made a generally positive impression during his time at the EnviroVent Stadium.

The 20-year old has been with Premier League Wolves for five years, having joined from Brentford’s academy. During that time, he has featured for Wanderers’ U23s and U21s, and has also represented Ireland at U19 and U21 level.

Having progressed through Wolves’ youth sides, Richards was promoted to the first team in the 2019/20 season and was then awarded a new contract in July 2020, after featuring in Nuno Espirito Santo's matchday squads for Europa League ties against Besiktas and Sevilla.

He was then regularly included in Wolves' matchday squad throughout their 2020/21 Premier League campaign.

Richards becomes Town's ninth signing of the summer and the fourth to join on loan following the arrival of Josh Austerfield, Jaheim Headley and Matty Daly from Huddersfield.

With hopes still high of agreeing a deal that would see another highly-rated young Terrier, Brahima Diarra, also return to Harrogate following a successful spell last term it appears likely that the remainder of the Sulphurites' summer transfer business will see them focus on permanent targets.

"You can name five loan players in a matchday squad so we'll probably try and keep it to five loans in total," Weaver explained.

"We'll keep one of them open for now and wait and see what happens.