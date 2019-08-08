Woking v Harrogate Town: More of the same, please - Simon Weaver

Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver says that his players will have to reach a similar level of performance to that which was delivered at Barrow in midweek if they are to get a result when they visit newly-promoted Woking.

The men from Wetherby Road followed up their opening-day draw against fellow promotion-hopefuls Solihull Moors with an impressive 3-0 success in Cumbria on Tuesday.

And with another tricky away trip to negotiate this weekend, boss Weaver is demanding more of the same.

“We have to show consistency in our performance if we want to stay up there [in the league table] where we are aiming to be,” he said.

“If we apply ourselves at Woking the same way that we did at Barrow and in the second half against Solihull then I think we can be positive about our chances of going there and getting a result.

“You cannot go into any game in this division saying that you will 100 per cent come away with a win because the National League just isn’t like that, but obviously we are coming off the back of a really positive performance at Barrow.

"If we can keep it tight at the back again and punish our opponents at the other end then I don’t think we will go too far wrong.”

Woking were promoted from National League South via the play-offs last term and made a fine start to life in English football’s fifth tier, beating Dagenham & Redbridge 2-0 on the road in their first outing of the season.

They then went down 1-0 at home to Aldershot in mid-week, but Weaver is wary of the threat that the Cards possess.

“They’re a big, strong side with some good players, much like Solihull," he added.

"I think they'll play the same 3-5-2 formation, so we will have to deal with their threat better than we did in the first half against Solihull,” he added.

"Woking have got momentum from their promotion last year and we've got to work just as hard as we've done in the last game and a half if we are to get something on Saturday."