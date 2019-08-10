Woking 1 Harrogate Town 0: We should have won the game, insists Connor Hall

Connor Hall believes that Harrogate Town should have won by "quite a few" at Woking on Saturday afternoon.

Simon Weaver's men created plenty of chances but couldn't convert any of them as their third National League outing of 2019/20 ended in a first defeat.

"We definitely deserved more. It's a game where we've dropped three points," the big centre-half reflected.

"The whole team know that we had chances in the first half and chances in the second half. We should have won by quite a few.

"We've missed some really good chances, you could say that the ball wouldn't drop for us, but we've had chances where it has dropped and we still haven't stuck those away.

"Sometimes you have those days where no matter what you do you're not gonna score. Maybe this is one of those days and hopefully we've got that out of the way and it won't happen again this season.

"We can take positives from what we've created but it's the end product. We've got to put the ball in the back of the goal, that's it. On another day a lot of them go in."

While Town enjoyed little by way of luck in front of goal, hosts Woking benefited from a huge slice of fortune at the other end of the pitch, one which ultimately decided the match.

With 19 minutes on the clock, Shaun Donnellan let fly and saw his strike take a big deflection, wrong-footing visiting stopper James Belshaw on its way into the back of the net.

"It was just one of those unfortunate ones where it gets deflected and it's killed Belly [Belshaw] as he's already made his movement and it's just looped into the middle of the goal. There's not a lot we can do about it," Hall added.

"Other than that, we've been sound at the back. They've not really created anything, we've dealt with everything. It was quite a routine performance at the back. It was just going forwards that we needed that goal.

"I think we've done well so far [as a back-four]. We won the game and kept a clean-sheet at Barrow and then today a freak goal has gone in, take that away and it could've then been another clean-sheet and a good day at the office once again.

"I think we're definitely moving in the right direction."