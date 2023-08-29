Harrogate Town centre-half Rod McDonald. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The 31-year-old centre-half played the full 90 minutes as the Sulphurites got back to winning ways courtesy of a 2-0 home success over Morecambe on Saturday afternoon.

A summer signing from Crewe Alexandra, McDonald had missed Harrogate’s previous three League Two fixtures – all of which ended in defeat – with an eye problem picked up against Doncaster Rovers on the opening day of 2023/24.

That outing was the last time that Town won or kept a clean-sheet in the league and means that the experienced defender is now two from two when it comes to both victories and shut-outs this season.

Rod McDonald challenges Morecambe's Jordan Slew during Saturday's League Two clash at Wetherby Road.

And boss Weaver is not surprised that McDonald’s presence has coincided with his team looking generally more solid at the back.

"I thought that Rod was an automatic choice to come back in, and obviously he has to keep that status, but the way he played on Saturday, it looked like the right decision,” he said.

"I think you could see that his role against Morecambe was about no-nonsense leadership at the back, but he's a good footballer isn't he? He anticipates danger, there were no daft mistakes coming from him and it was his stature that shone for me above anything else.

"He played with great authority, experience and quality and was good on the ball.”

McDonald lined up alongside Anthony O’Connor at the heart of Town’s back-four and Weaver says that the partnership the duo already looked to be forming bodes well for the future.

"They struck a fine balance between them and looked a great partnership on Saturday,” he added.

“I thought they produced a dominant display, read danger, anticipated the ball sometimes in front of Morecambe’s centre-forward when they had to really commit to going out of their zone and going through bodies to win the first ball.

"They were absolutely magnificent both of them - and good on the ball, which I think that you need these days when you’re playing on a carpet of a pitch like ours.”