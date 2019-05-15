Why new Harrogate Railway boss Des Macorison is the 'right man' for the job

Harrogate Railway Athletic have appointed former player Des Macorison as their new first-team manager.

The Starbeck club, relegated from the NCEL Premier Division on the final day of 2018/19, have been on the look-out for a replacement for Craig Ogilvie, who resigned shortly before the end of the season.

And following a number of applications, they have settled on Macorison, previously in charge at West Riding County League outfit Littletown.

"We had quite a few applicants but Des came across very well and he is the right fit for what we want," Railway chairman Mike Edwards said.

"He was very enthusiastic, he used to play for the club and he knows the set-up here.

"He's aware that we're not the richest team and he's keen to try and help our young players progress. He's definitely the right man to help bring these young lads through.

"We've got a fantastic youth set-up and lads here who are 18 who have played for Railway since they were six or seven, but there's no use these players coming all the way through the juniors and then having nowhere to go.

"Developing these youngsters is the way we want to go as a club and I think that there could be some exciting times ahead."

Macorison will be assisted at Station View by another ex-Railway player, Lee Ryan, who will reprise the role he occupied under previous bosses Liam Gray and Marlon Adams during the 2017/18 campaign.

Danny Scott will work as Macorison's head coach, while Wil Golby has been appointed to the position of football development officer.