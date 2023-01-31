Why Huddersfield Town opted to recall Josh Austerfield from his Harrogate Town loan spell

Josh Austerfield in action for Harrogate Town. Picture: Matt Kirkham

The Huddersfield Town midfielder was due to spend the entirety of 2022/23 with the League Two Sulphurites, however it was announced late on transfer deadline day that he had left Wetherby Road.

Twenty-one-year-old Austerield was then immediately redeployed to League One strugglers Morecambe, where he will spend the remainder of the season.

“Josh has effectively been with Harrogate for a year now and it’s been a brilliant experience for him in League Two, but we feel now is a good time for him to test himself at a higher level,” explained David Fox, Huddersfield’s loan manager.

“A change of scenery, a fresh challenge and a higher league for the remainder of the season are all brilliant experiences for Josh to face and overcome, and we look forward to seeing how he progresses in the remainder of the campaign.

“I’d like to thank Harrogate for their care of Josh during his time there, and we’re certain that Morecambe will be an equally positive experience for him at such a pivotal stage of his young career.”

Austerfield was in the middle of his second loan spell with Harrogate having initially signed in January 2022, then returned the following June.

He would make a total of 34 appearances during his two stints at the club, with 23 of those coming this term.