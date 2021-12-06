When is the FA Cup third round draw? What number are Harrogate Town?

The draw for the third round of the 2021/22 FA Cup takes place on Monday evening. Picture: Getty Images

The League Two Sulphurites upset League One Portsmouth at Fratton Park, triumphing 2-1 thanks to Luke Armstrong's first-half strike and Jack Diamond's dramatic stoppage-time winner.

Simon Weaver and his men will find out who awaits them at the next stage of the competition at approximately 7pm on Monday evening when the draw for round three takes place.

It will be broadcast live on ITV 4 before the last remaining second round clash - between Boreham Wood and St Albans City - gets underway.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Diamond stretches to score Harrogate Town's dramatic late winner during Saturday's 2-1 success at Portsmouth. Picture: Matt Kirkham

With Premier League and Championship clubs entering the competition at this stage, there will be 64 balls in the hat for the draw for ties to be played on the weekend of January 8, 2022. Harrogate are ball number 64.

On the possibility of Town being paired with one of the giants of English football, boss Weaver said: "It would be great for the club now to pull out one of the big boys. It would be great for the town to embrace another big moment."

Full list of ball numbers:

1. AFC Bournemouth

2. Arsenal

3. Aston Villa

4. Barnsley

5. Birmingham City

6. Blackburn Rovers

7. Blackpool

8. Brentford

9. Brighton & Hove Albion

10. Bristol City

11. Burnley

12. Cardiff City

13. Chelsea

14. Coventry City

15. Crystal Palace

16. Derby County

17. Everton

18. Fulham

19. Huddersfield Town

20. Hull City

21. Leeds United

22. Leicester City

23. Liverpool

24. Luton Town

25. Manchester City

26. Manchester United

27. Middlesbrough

28. Millwall

29. Newcastle United

30. Norwich City

31. Nottingham Forest

32. Peterborough United

33. Preston North End

34. Queens Park Rangers

35. Reading

36. Sheffield United

37. Southampton

38. Stoke City

39. Swansea City

40. Tottenham Hotspur

41. Watford

42. West Bromwich Albion

43. West Ham United

44. Wolverhampton Wanderers

45. Yeovil Town

46. Bristol Rovers

47. Port Vale

48. Morecambe

49. Hartlepool United

50. AFC Wimbledon

51. Wigan Athletic

52. Leyton Orient

53. Cambridge United

54. Mansfield Town

55. Swindon Town

56. Rotherham United

57. Charlton Athletic

58. Boreham Wood or St Albans City

59. Kidderminster Harriers

60. Shrewsbury Town

61. Chesterfield

62. Plymouth Argyle

63. Ipswich Town or Barrow