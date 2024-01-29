News you can trust since 1836
'Wheels fell off' for Tadcaster Albion during heavy defeat away at Garforth Town

Mick O’Connell said the “wheels fell off” for his Tadcaster Albion side during Friday night’s 4-1 loss at Garforth Town.
Tadcaster Albion manager Mick O'Connell. Picture: Gerard BinksTadcaster Albion manager Mick O'Connell. Picture: Gerard Binks
The Brewers started the game well, but collapsed after Matthew Antcliff gave the home side the lead with 20 minutes on the clock.

Charlie Marshall doubled Garforth’s advantage soon afterwards, with Albion’s Dan Thirkell sent off before half-time for two bookable offences.

Nash Connolly and Daniel Coupland then struck to put Town in full control prior to a late own goal reducing the deficit slightly.

“I thought that we started really well,” O’Connell said. “For 20 minutes, we were the better side, up until they scored.

"Once they scored, we sort of fell apart. We were too deep and too passive and we got what we deserved if I’m being brutally honest.

"We conceded and the wheels fell off. Again, we have shot ourselves in the foot. It was a poor goal to give away and the timing was poor because we were dominating the game, but after that it’s a long way back into the game.

"We’ve got to defend more front-foot and if you play like that you are going to struggle at any level of football. There were too many people not even at 50 percent.

"You can maybe carry one or two, but we carried pretty much every single player in the squad. We just weren’t good enough with the ball, when you can’t put two or three passes together, it’s a struggle.”

Tadcaster, who remain 14th in the NCEL Premier Division standings, host Eccleshill United this Saturday (3pm).

