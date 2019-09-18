West Yorkshire League: Ripon City's unbeaten start comes to an end

Ripon City’s unbeaten start to the season came to and end when they lost a high-scoring affair at Rothwell in Division Two of the West Yorkshire League.

John Wappett’s team began the weekend top of the table after five wins from their opening six matches and looked set to stay there having taken a 3-1 lead into half-time.

Top-scorer Gareth Barber hit a hat-trick, while Tom Coull also struck, but Rawdon netted five times in the second period, recovering to win the game by a 6-4 scoreline.

Defeat in Leeds sees City drop one place to second in the league standings.

Harrogate Railway Reserves bounced back from a heavy loss last time out, beating Tingley Athletic 4-1 at Station View.

Nathan Merchant, Jack Pickford, Cameron Whalley and substitute Josh Clarke were the men on target for the Starbeck club, who now sit ninth.

Following three wins from their opening four Premier Division fixtures, Boroughbridge have now suffered back-to-back defeats.

Phil Milsom and Christopher Simpson registered at home to Newsome, but couldn’t save their side from a 4-2 reverse.

Knaresborough Town Reserves suffered an afternoon to forget, losing 8-1 on the road at high-flying Ilkley Town.

The Manse Lane outfit are suffering with something of an injury crisis, an issue that is affecting both their first team and second string.

Saturday’s defeat was their fourth in six matches and keeps them rooted to the foot of the table.

Kirk Deighton Rangers recorded a comprehensive victory over Pool in Division One.

Charlie Yates bagged a brace, while Joe Turley and Ash Tatler also notched in a 4-0 triumph, before Tatler later saw red

Their latest success leaves them seventh in the table, just three points off top spot and three ahead of local rivals Wetherby Athletic, who played out a goalless draw with Shelley.