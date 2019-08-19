West Yorkshire League: Perfect start leaves Ripon City top of the table

Ripon City sit top of the West Yorkshire League Division Two table having made a perfect start to the 2019/20 campaign.

The Mallorie Park outfit thrashed Hunsworth 6-0 on Saturday, chalking up their third victory in as many matches.

Elliot Gracey led the way with a hat-trick, while Gareth Barber notched twice from the substitutes’ bench and Jed Zanos also struck.

That win follows on from their 5-1 midweek success over Harrogate Railway Reserves, Barber again scoring twice for City.

The Rail’s second string have also made a positive start to the season, their first in the West Yorkshire League.

They kicked-off with a 4-1 triumph over Howden Clough and then bounced straight back from their loss to Ripon, smashing eight past Kellingley Welfare.

James Hobden (3), Bailey Smithies (2), Matt Chapman, Harry Kirk and Josh Clarke were all on target for the Starbeck club.

Last term’s Division One champions Boroughbridge were brought back down to earth following their impressive opening-day mauling of Leeds City, going down 2-1 at Hunslet Club.

Chris Simpson netted in the second half of Saturday’s Premier Division clash, but his goal wasn’t enough to earn his side a share of the spoils.

Elsewhere in the top-flight, Knaresborough Town Reserves drew for the second week in succession.

A penalty from Paul Atkinson took his tally for the season to four in two games before a superb long-range effort from Brandon Bligh handed Boro a two-goal cushion at home to Field.

The visitors drew level before the break, however, and there were no more goals after the resumption, meaning both teams had to settle for a point.

Wetherby Athletic are the early pace-setters in Division One, though they were beaten 4-2 by Campion at the weekend despite strikes from Toby Hardaker and Brian Blewitt.

An 8-0 demolition of Kippax on Wednesday evening had lifted the Tangerines into pole position, James Flynn finishing the match with four goals to his name.

Kirk Deighton Rangers are up and running, recovering from their loss on the first Saturday of 2019/20 to earn themselves four points from their last two fixtures.

Ashley Tatler, Charlie Yates and substitute Joe Turley helped Daniel Marshall’s men to a 3-3 draw against Otley Town on Wednesday.

Yates then found the back of the net twice more to earn Rangers a 2-1 victory at Hartshead three days later.