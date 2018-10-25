West Yorkshire Football League: Tangerines’ miserable run continues

Wetherby Athletic endured another afternoon to forget in Division One of the West Yorkshire Football League.

The struggling Tangerines, who are rooted to the foot of the table and have won just one of their opening 11 fixtures, were beaten 5-2 on the road at Oxenhope Recreation.

Goals by Brian Blewitt after 15 minutes and Joe Whiteley on the half-hour-mark meant that Athletic were well in the game at 3-2 at half-time, however their hosts pulled clear following the resumption.

In the Premier Division, Knaresborough Town Reserves managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory as they lost out to Robin Hood Athletic in a high-scoring affair.

The Manse Lane outfit led four times in what was a thrilling affair, but despite going 4-3 up with just 10 minutes to play, they conceded twice more on their way to a disappointing 5-4 reverse.

Luke Stewart, Scott Johnson, Paul Atkinson and Jack Carr were the men to register for Boro.

Second division Ripon City tackled Hartshead of Division One in the West Yorkshire League Cup.

Thomas Coull was on target for Lewis Atkinson’s team, but his strike wasn’t enough to prevent a 4-1 loss.

Knaresborough Celtic went down 7-2 at Harrogate & District League Kirkby Malzeard in the FA Whitworth Cup.

Dan Freeman and Freddie Dunsmore bagged the Celts' goals, however Freeman was later sent off for two bookable offences.