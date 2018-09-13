West Yorkshire Football League: Rangers return to winning ways

After three games without a victory, Kirk Deighton Rangers made a return to winning ways, beating Pool 2-0 at Barr Field on Saturday.

A goal in each half saw Daniel Marshall’s men chalk up their fourth win of their maiden West Yorkshire League Division One campaign.

Deighton took a 23rd-minute lead when Joe Straker picked out Joe Wilks, who in turn found Charlie Yates, and the former Leeds City striker calmly slotted home.

A second goal arrived seven minutes into the second period, Wilks embarking on a run down the right flank before setting up substitute Carl Heard to sidefoot into the net at the near post.

“We needed this win after the Newsome defeat [last time out],” boss Marshall reflected.

“It wasn’t pretty at times, but we battled hard and that was very pleasing to see.”

The result leaves Rangers seventh in the division, two positions behind Boroughbridge, who played out a 2-2 draw at Oxenhope Recreation.

A Chris Simpson brace handed the Aldborough Road outfit a 2-1 half-time advantage, however the hosts hit back after the interval to secure a share of the spoils.

Rock-bottom Wetherby Athletic’s poor start to the campaign extended into a seventh match, the winless Tangerines going down 3-1 at home to Kippax.

Peter Fielding was on target for the home team to ensure the game was level at the break, only for the visitors to pull clear in the second half.

Another side still searching for their first triumph of 2018/19 are second division Knaresborough Celtic.

They were beaten 4-2 by Tingley Athletic in their most recent outing.

Ripon City are having a much better time of it in Division Two and sit seventh in the table after a Joel Francis goal earned them a 1-1 draw with Shelley.

Knaresborough Town Reserves suffered a sixth consecutive top-flight reverse when they travelled to Field AFC.

Euan Devonshire and substitute Ben Dickens were on target for Boro’s second string, however their efforts proved to be in vain.