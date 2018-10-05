West Yorkshire Football League: Lightning strikes twice for Kirk Deighton

Lightning struck twice for Kirk Deighton Rangers as Danny Grannon popped up with a second late headed winner in as many games to seal back-to-back 4-3 victories.

Daniel Marshall’s men followed up last weekend’s league success over Leeds Modernians with another triumph by the same scoreline, towering striker Grannon again producing the contest’s decisive moment as Otley Town were seen off .

It was however the visitors who took an early lead in Saturday’s West Yorkshire League Cup clash between the first division rivals, getting their noses in front with only six minutes on the clock.

Rangers responded well to falling behind, creating a number of chances to equalise before Rob Holliday levelled matters from the penalty spot.

The sides went into the break with the game all-square, but Josh Barden then put Deighton ahead with a 65th-minute header from Joe Wilks’ cross.

The home joy was however short-lived, Otley making it 2-2 within two minutes of conceding.

With play switching from end to end, Marshall’s troops were soon back in the ascendancy thanks to Grannon’s side-footed finish from Charlie Yates’ centre.

An under-hit back-pass presented Otley with a chance to make it 3-3 with 75 minutes played, but there was still time for another twist.

A Yates shot cannoned off an Otley defender and looped to the other side of the six-yard box where an unmarked Grannon headed home to wrap up victory.

Elsewhere in the competition, fellow Division One side Boroughbridge got the better of Hall Green United.

Strikes from Callum Rodgers and Chris Simpson secured a 2-1 win for the Aldborough Road outfit.

Second division Knaresborough Celtic fared less well, losing out 3-1 at home to Kippax.

Tom Lee was on target for Jeff Wells’ team who gave a good account of themselves against higher-division opposition.

After five matches without a win, Ripon City returned to form when they beat Baildon Trinity Athletic 4-1 in Division Two.

Josh Coull opened the scoring after 20 minutes and Kyle Fox then doubled the home advantage five minutes before half-time.

Josh Coull struck again less than 60 seconds later to put City in control before Tom Coull rounded things off in the second period.

Knaresborough Town Reserves’ miserable run of form continued when they lost for the seventh top-flight game in succession, going down 4-2 to Sherburn White Rose.