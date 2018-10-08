West Yorkshire Football League: 'Bridge seize pole position

Boroughbridge hit Otley Town for six as they took over at the top of the West Yorkshire Football League Division One standings.

The men from Aldborough Road were in fine form in Saturday's clash, netting three times in each half on their way to a comfortable success.

Christopher Simpson led the way with a hat-trick, while Jake Fletcher, Phil Wix and Michael Snowdon also notched.

The victory was 'Bridge's seventh in 11 outings this season and takes them into pole position on goal-difference from Aberford Albion.

Elsewhere in the division, it took a late penalty by Charlie Yates to secure Kirk Deighton Rangers a share of the spoils when they visited Kippax.

After a scoreless opening 45, the hosts moved ahead with a goal less than two minutes into the second period.

With time running out, Rangers were awarded a spot-kick when Jack Abbott was held back by a defender as he looked to attack a Joe Wilks free-kick.

Yates stepped up and sent the Kippax stopper the wrong way from 12 yards to level matters, a point sufficient to lift Deighton up to sixth place.

"This wasn't our best performance and we looked disjointed, but a point was the least we deserved," boss Dan Marshall reflected.

Bottom-of-the-table Wetherby Athletic suffered another defeat, going down 1-0 on the road at Newsome.

Knaresborough Celtic remain without a win in 10 Division Two outings after they lost out to Swillington Saints in a high-scoring affair.

Edmore Murau (2), Ross Povey and Matty Vincent were on target for Jeff Wells' team, but couldn't prevent a 6-4 reverse in Leeds.

A 2-0 home defeat to Steeton Reserves saw Ripon City knocked out of the West Riding County Challenge Cup.