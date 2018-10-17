West Yorkshire Football League: Boro Reserves end losing streak

Knaresborough Town Reserves ended their seven-match losing streak in the West Yorkshire League Premier Division, playing out a 3-3 draw at Rawdon Old Boys.

Steve Walker netted with 18 minutes on the clock, but the Manse Lane outfit went into the break 2-1 down.

An effort by Luke Stewart seven minutes after the resumption and a late James Baggott strike were however enough to earn Boro a share of the spoils.

The result lifts Mike Bligh’s team off the foot of the table and up one place to 15th.

Second-division Knaresborough Celtic also managed to put a much-needed point on the board when they drew 2-2 with Altofts.

Following five consecutive defeats, goals from Ross Povey and Mathew Rodrigues proved sufficient to stop the rot, but the Celts remain winless in 2018/19 and second-from-bottom of the table.

Elsewhere, Ripon City fared less well, losing out 6-1 at Huddersfield YM despite Kyle Fox’s first-half strike.

A 3-1 home success over Leeds Modernians keeps Boroughbridge top of the Division One standings.

Joel Fireman, Phil Milsom and Chris Simpson were the men on target for the title-chasers who have now won five in a row and are unbeaten in seven.

Sixth-placed Kirk Deighton Rangers overcame Howden Clough by a 3-2 scoreline.

Efforts from Luke Dubery, Joe Turley and Charlie Yates moved Daniel Marshall's men into a commanding three-goal lead before the visitors were awarded and then converted two late penalties in the space of just three minutes.

"At 3-0 we thought that we could go on and score more but we let complacency kick in and gave away a penalty and suddenly it was panic stations," boss Marshall reflected.

"We then gave away another penalty which, fortunately,hasn’t cost us the points in the end."

Propping up the rest of the first division, Wetherby Athletic slumped to a seventh loss in 10 league outings, going down 7-1 at Otley Town.

Chris Travena grabbed the struggling Tangerines' consolation.