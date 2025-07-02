West Bromwich Albion lure young prospect Jack Bray away from Harrogate Town

Jack Bray in action for Harrogate Town against Grimsby Town on Boxing Day 2024. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Promising young attacker Jack Bray has been lured away from Harrogate Town by Championship heavyweights West Bromwich Albion.

The 18-year-old forward was offered a professional contract by the League Two Sulphurites following the conclusion of the 2024/25 season, but has chosen to pursue his career elsewhere.

As Bray is a product of Town’s academy, who was offered a full-time deal, the Baggies will be required to pay Harrogate a compensation fee.

Bray joined the club's academy at the start of 2023/24 and immediately showcased his talents with a string of impressive performances for the Under-18s.

He then caught the eye during Town’s 2024 FA Youth Cup run with outstanding displays against Birmingham City and West Bromwich.

Bray was crowned the academy’s Management Player of the Year at the end of the 2024/25 campaign, a season that also saw him make his professional debut for the club.

He played his first minutes of senior football as a substitute during a 1-0 EFL Trophy defeat to Crewe Alexandra in October, before again being introduced from the bench in Town’s 2-1 League Two loss at Grimsby on Boxing Day 2024.

But, Bray picked up an injury and, although he was named in a couple of matchday squads towards the back end of last term, did not feature again for Simon Weaver’s side.

He has been handed a three-year-deal by the Baggies.