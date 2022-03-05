Harrogate Town's players line-up ahead of Tuesday's 1-1 League Two draw with Port Vale. Picture: Matthew Appleby

The Sulphurites are unbeaten in three matches since their 3-4-1-2 formation was "tweaked" in an attempt to shore up a leaky backline which had conceded 10 goals in the space of the trio of fixtures that went before.

They have been more solid - if not completely faultless - defensively, while still retaining a genuine attacking threat during victory over Bradford City and a draw with Port Vale, and also managed a clean-sheet in last weekend's dour stalemate at Barrow.

Weaver insists that he isn't getting carried away ahead of a difficult test at home to in-form Hartlepool United this Saturday lunchtime, but says he does feel as if his side have bought into the changes he has made and are improving as a result.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Picture: Matt Kirkham

"I think it is coming together following the change in our shape, but, we have had to work hard at it," the Town boss said.

"We've had to show them loads of stuff on video and in training. We made a decision to go this way and to try and calm things down. But, with this, we said that they can't shy away from the responsibility of having the ball and I think that the lads have taken great responsibility.

"It's probably a time when they could be forgiven for thinking 'ooh, a change a time of a wobble, that's not like us', but we felt it necessary and I do feel like we look a better outfit.

"There are more options behind the ball now as well as ahead of us and when players know that they've got more options when they're in possession then they relax and it's not as hectic - like in a basketball game, which is what some of our matches have been like.

"I don't really want to make a rod for my own back by saying we've 100 per cent turned a corner and then we underachieve on Saturday, but I do feel we've got a platform and confidence level to move forwards with. We've been more solid while still creating chances at the same time."

Hartlepool will head to North Yorkshire this weekend confident of being able to complete a league double over Town following on from October's 3-2 comeback win at the Victoria Ground.

Graeme Lee's team did lose 3-1 at Walsall in their most recent outing, but that was their first defeat in nine League Two outings. They had won four out of their previous five.

Pools currently sit one point and one place better of than Harrogate in 13th position and Weaver says he is aware that Saturday's visitors possess the quality to open up any back-line in the division, if afforded the opportunity to play their own game.

"Omar Bogle gives them a bit more physical edge and a focal point up front and Nicky Featherstone is an experienced central midfield player who anchors it and is very good on the ball, very brave," he added.

"So, if we jump in, if we don't defend well enough high up the pitch, they are intricate enough to penetrate any defence.

"They are quite fluid and free-flowing as a football team, so we have to make sure that we go about it with a plan and stick to it and think during the game.

"I think our last few performances have shown us that the players are working up a bit of momentum in the style of play and if we can keep composed we'll create chances.

"If we can composed at the back hopefully we will reduce them to fewer opportunities to score, but it's a game we are looking forward to and it should be a good game."

Town's loss to Pools in the previous meeting between the sides ended their excellent record against this weekend's opponents.

Away from home they won one and drew one back during their not-too-distant National League days, while three showdowns at Wetherby Road had all ended in Harrogate triumphs - two in the league and one in the FA Trophy.

Most recently, the Sulphurites handed out a 4-1 National League beating on Boxing Day 2019 courtesy of strikes from Jack Muldoon (2), Josh Falkingham and Lloyd Kerry.