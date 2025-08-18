Shawn McCoulsky had the chance to put Harrogate Town 2-1 up against Cambridge United midway through the second half of Saturday's League Two clash. Picture: Dennis Goodwin/ProSportsImages

Neil Harris felt his side were so good in the first half of Saturday’s League Two clash with Harrogate Town that they should have been three goals to the good by the interval.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The U’s bossed proceedings during the opening period at the Abbey Stadium and had chances to have scored more than the one goal which arrived when Louis Appere netted from close range in the 18th minute.

But Tow gave a better account of themselves after the break, levelled matters through Stephen Duke-McKenna’s well-taken volley, and were ultimately good value for a share of the spoils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harris, however, could not hide his frustration after the full-time whistle.

Cambridge United manager Neil Harris. Picture: Getty Images

"There is nothing but disappointment in me, I have got to be honest,” he told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"We shot ourselves in the foot. We have to be more ruthless when we are so on top, so dominant, so good for 35 minutes. We have to be 3-0 up in the first half.

“We can look at how brilliant we were for 45 minutes, but we can’t be night and day. We can’t be that good for one half and then disappointing for the next half an hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you don’t play for 90 minutes, you’re going to get punished. We switched off for 30 seconds and we let a goal in.

“To concede like we did is really poor. It is so League Two. My players have got to be better than that.”

Having struggled to retain any kind of possession before half-time, Town upped their game during the second period and could even have gone on and nicked a winner.

But although the visitors delivered a more front-foot performance, Harris went on to bemoan their approach.

“They were so deep that we couldn’t get in behind them,” he added.

“And we were struggling in front of them because they then got seven behind the ball.”