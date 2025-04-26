Josh Falkingham has led Harrogate Town to two promotions and three pieces of silverware during his time as club captain. Picture: Matt Kirkham

‘We couldn’t have done it without him’, was Simon Weaver’s assessment of Josh Falkingham’s Harrogate Town playing career.

The 2024/25 season will be the Sulphurites’ captain’s last with the club in a playing capacity, with his current contract due to expire this summer.

Thus, the 34-year-old will be recognised with a pre-match guard of honour and post-match presentation when Town play their final home fixture of the season against Notts County this Saturday (1pm).

A product of Leeds United’s academy system, Falkingham signed for Harrogate from Darlington in 2017, back in the club’s National League North days.

Handed the armband as the club turned professional ahead of 2017/18, the combative central midfielder led the Sulphurites to promotion to the National League via the play-offs in first full season at Wetherby Road.

He was an integral part of the team that took the fifth tier by storm, helping them earn a play-off spot in 2018/19, then going one better the following season as a first-ever promotion to the Football League was secured courtesy of a 3-1 win at Wembley Stadium.

Falkingham would return to Wembley less than a year later for the delayed 2020 FA Trophy final, where he would score the winning goal in a 1-0 success over Concord Rangers to bag his third piece of silverware in Town colours.

“Falks has been the standout captain in any league that we’ve been involved in since his arrival at the club,” Weaver said.

“His impact was felt immediately and his aura in the changing room and on the pitch has been outstanding. I’ve looked on and observed his qualities- he’s a natural leader amongst men. To be honest, I’ve been so proud to be his manager.

“His passing and command of the middle of the park has driven the team and club on. I remember telling him on our journey back from the Wembley play-off final that we couldn’t have done it without him and I stand by that.

"He should be very proud of all of his achievements, I know his family are.

“I can foresee his presence kicking us on again, but now from the sidelines and the training pitch where his desire to help players perform to their best and his enthusiasm to win will enrich us further. Thanks Falks, our General.”

To date, Falkingham has made 302 appearances for the club and will be remembered as one of the greatest ever players to pull on the yellow and black.