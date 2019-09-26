‘We can’t look back now’, says Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver is insisting that there can be no looking back following Tuesday’s 1-0 derby success over high-flying Yorkshire rivals FC Halifax Town.

The Wetherby Road outfit went into the game 18th in the National League standings, no fewer than 15 places behind the Shaymen, but victory leaves them just three points shy of a play-off berth.

And although not at their free-flowing best, Town showed plenty of character and resolve, defending superbly in a performance that Weaver hopes will prove to be a catalyst for an improved run of form.

“We can’t look back now. We won’t forgive ourselves if we do,” he said.

“After a stuttering start to the season, we needed a barn-storming display full of passion because I thought we’ve looked like we are going away from our true identity, which is energy and having a dynamic team full of passion for the badge.

“We want to catch up with last year’s overall performance. We’ve got some way to go yet in terms of getting the points tally up, but this is a real start.

“We said before the game ‘can we get that engine started tonight?’because we don’t want any more sleepless nights, and we’ve had quite a few.”

Victory at The Shay leaves Town unbeaten in three matches and means that they will head into Saturday’s home clash with Sutton United looking to record back-to-back wins for the first time this season.