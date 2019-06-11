WATCH - Video interview with Jon Stead - Harrogate Town's newest recruit

Former Blackburn Rovers, Huddersfield Town and Sunderland striker Jon Stead was unveiled as Harrogate Town's latest acquisition on Tuesday evening.

Click on the video above to find out why the 36-year-old has opted to sign on at Wetherby Road, and what he hopes to add to Simon Weaver's team.

Jon Stead puts pen to paper on his Harrogate Town contract.

