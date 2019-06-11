WATCH - Video interview with Jon Stead - Harrogate Town's newest recruit Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Former Blackburn Rovers, Huddersfield Town and Sunderland striker Jon Stead was unveiled as Harrogate Town's latest acquisition on Tuesday evening. Click on the video above to find out why the 36-year-old has opted to sign on at Wetherby Road, and what he hopes to add to Simon Weaver's team. Jon Stead puts pen to paper on his Harrogate Town contract. Harrogate Town capture former Premier League striker