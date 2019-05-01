WATCH - Video interview with Harrogate Town's Josh Falkingham after play-off defeat to AFC Fylde Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Josh Falkingham spoke of "devastation" inside the Harrogate Town dressing room following Wednesday's National League play-off eliminator defeat to AFC Fylde. Click on the video above to watch the club captain's post-match reaction to his side's 3-1 loss at Mill Farm. Josh Falkingham celebrates Harrogate Town's goal against AFC Fylde with Warren Burrell. Picture: Matt Kirkham AFC Fylde 3 Harrogate Town 1: Promotion dream ended by the Coasters