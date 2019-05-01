WATCH - Video interview with Harrogate Town's Josh Falkingham after play-off defeat to AFC Fylde

Josh Falkingham spoke of "devastation" inside the Harrogate Town dressing room following Wednesday's National League play-off eliminator defeat to AFC Fylde.

Click on the video above to watch the club captain's post-match reaction to his side's 3-1 loss at Mill Farm.

Josh Falkingham celebrates Harrogate Town's goal against AFC Fylde with Warren Burrell. Picture: Matt Kirkham

