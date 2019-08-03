WATCH : Video interview with Harrogate Town's Joe Leesley after Solihull Moors wonder strike Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Joe Leesley netted a stunning long-range effort in Harrogate Town's 2-2 draw with Solihull Moors. Click on the video above to watch the winger's reaction that goal, plus his thoughts on his team's overall performance on the opening day of the 2019/20 campaign. Joe Leesley celebrates his goal against Solihull Moors in front of the Harrogate Town bench. Picture: Matt Kirkham Harrogate Town 2 Solihull Moors 2: Joe Leesley screamer not enough to secure opening-day win