WATCH - Video interview with Harrogate Town's Jack Muldoon after Chorley win

Jack Muldoon netted his first goal of the season in Harrogate Town's midweek victory over struggling Chorley.

Click on the video above to watch his post-match reaction.

Jack Muldoon, left, is congratulated by Jon Stead after finding the net against Chorley. Picture: Matt Kirkham

