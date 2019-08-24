WATCH: Video interview with Harrogate Town's Alex Bradley after Stockport County win

Alex Bradley made the perfect start to life at Harrogate Town, netting a 93rd-minute winner on his debut.

Click on the video above to watch the Lincoln City loanee's post-match reaction to Saturday's dramatic 2-1 success over Stockport County.

Alex Bradley scored the winning goal on his Harrogate Town debut. Picture: Matt Kirkham

