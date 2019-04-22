WATCH - Video interview with Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver after play-off place is secured Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver was all smiles after a 2-0 home win over Gateshead secured his side a National League play-off spot. Click on the video above to watch his post-match reaction. Jordan Thewlis and Mark Beck were the men on taget in Harrogate Town's victory over Gateshead. Picture: Matt Kirkham Harrogate Town 2 Gateshead 0: Jordan Thewlis shines as play-off spot is secured