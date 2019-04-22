WATCH - Video interview with Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver after play-off place is secured

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver was all smiles after a 2-0 home win over Gateshead secured his side a National League play-off spot.

Click on the video above to watch his post-match reaction.

Jordan Thewlis and Mark Beck were the men on taget in Harrogate Town's victory over Gateshead. Picture: Matt Kirkham

