Harrogate Town kicked-off their first ever National League campaign with a 2-2 home draw against Sutton United.

Having found themselves a goal down at half-time against the run of play, strikes from debutants Jack Muldoon and Kelvin Langmead put Simon Weaver's men 2-1 up late on.

Town skipper Josh Falkingham. Picture: Matt Kirkham

They were however to be denied an opening-day victory as Sutton netted an injury-time penalty.

