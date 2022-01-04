Brahima Diarra has joined Harrogate Town on loan from Huddersfield Town. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

The 18-year-old Frenchman joined the League Two Sulphurites on loan from Huddersfield Town this week, alongside fellow midfield prospect Josh Austerfield.

And, although he is something of an unknown quantity having made just one brief cameo appearance for the Terriers at Championship level, a glimpse of his ability can be found on social media.

In March last year, Diarra scored a stunning solo effort for Huddersfield's Under-19s against Fleetwood Town, a goal which was captured on camera and then shared by @htafcacademy on Twitter.

Picking the ball up just inside the Fleetwood half and facing his own goal, the Terriers attacker spins, accelerates away from two opponents, drives past another before chopping back inside then producing an outrageous roulette turn which then frees him up to calmly slot home from around 10 yards out.

While producing such sensational skills at League Two level will undoubtedly prove far more difficult, Diarra undoubtedly boasts the potential to get Harrogate supporters off their seats between now and the end of 2021/22.

Having secured the Terriers number 10's services, Town chief Simon Weaver commented: "Diarra is a number 10 really, an effective attacking player. He's one we know gets into the box and gets on the end of things.

"He's has a low centre of gravity, he is very quick and he's really skilful. He's only young but he's robust.

"He's someone we think can make an impression at League Two level at this moment in time."