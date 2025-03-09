'Warrior' Ben Fox impresses for Harrogate Town during Carlisle United success
The 27-year-old midfielder returned to the Sulphurites starting line-up for Saturday’s ‘relegation six-pointer’ and was a standout performer during his 74 minutes on the pitch.
Missing at Port Vale in midweek due to a dead leg, the January signing delivered a man-of-the-match display in an attritional contest, with Weaver describing him as a “warrior” after the full-time whistle.
“How immense was he in that first half?’ the Harrogate boss said.
“He got man of the match. He was a real warrior, a driving force, and people went with him.”
On the reason for Fox’s withdrawal late in the second half, Weaver explained: “He cramped up in both hamstrings.
“He’s had a lack of game-time this year, and I could see him stretching.
“I didn’t want him to get injured and he knew that he was cramping up, so it was the right time for him to come off.”
Fox joined Town from League One Northampton at the end of January transfer window, with Saturday’s appearance his fifth in Harrogate colours.
Victory over Carlisle lifted the Sulphurites 11 points clear of the League Two relegation zone with 10 fixtures remaining this term.
