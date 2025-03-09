'Warrior' Ben Fox impresses for Harrogate Town during Carlisle United success

By Rhys Howell
Published 9th Mar 2025, 12:44 BST
Ben Fox in action during Harrogate Town's 1-0 home victory over Carlisle United. Pictures: Matt KirkhamBen Fox in action during Harrogate Town's 1-0 home victory over Carlisle United. Pictures: Matt Kirkham
Ben Fox in action during Harrogate Town's 1-0 home victory over Carlisle United. Pictures: Matt Kirkham
Simon Weaver was thoroughly impressed with Ben Fox’s contribution to Harrogate Town’s 1-0 win over Carlisle United - and has confirmed that he was substituted only as a precaution.

The 27-year-old midfielder returned to the Sulphurites starting line-up for Saturday’s ‘relegation six-pointer’ and was a standout performer during his 74 minutes on the pitch.

Missing at Port Vale in midweek due to a dead leg, the January signing delivered a man-of-the-match display in an attritional contest, with Weaver describing him as a “warrior” after the full-time whistle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“How immense was he in that first half?’ the Harrogate boss said.

Ben Fox was named man of the match for his all-action performance in the centre of Harrogate Town's midfield.Ben Fox was named man of the match for his all-action performance in the centre of Harrogate Town's midfield.
Ben Fox was named man of the match for his all-action performance in the centre of Harrogate Town's midfield.

“He got man of the match. He was a real warrior, a driving force, and people went with him.”

On the reason for Fox’s withdrawal late in the second half, Weaver explained: “He cramped up in both hamstrings.

“He’s had a lack of game-time this year, and I could see him stretching.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I didn’t want him to get injured and he knew that he was cramping up, so it was the right time for him to come off.”

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver watches on from his technical area.Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver watches on from his technical area.
Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver watches on from his technical area.

Fox joined Town from League One Northampton at the end of January transfer window, with Saturday’s appearance his fifth in Harrogate colours.

Victory over Carlisle lifted the Sulphurites 11 points clear of the League Two relegation zone with 10 fixtures remaining this term.

Related topics:Simon WeaverSulphuritesPort ValeLeague Two

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice