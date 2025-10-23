Warren Burrell poised to equal Harrogate Town's all-time appearance record

Harrogate Town captain Warren Burrell made his 446th competitive appearance for the club during Saturday's 3-1 loss at Colchester United. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Harrogate Town captain Warren Burrell is set to equal the club's all-time appearance record this weekend.

The long-serving 35-year-old will play his 447th competitive game for the Sulphurites if selected for Saturday's League Two clash with Newport County.

Should Burrell, who has started 15 of Town's 16 league and cup fixtures so far this term, feature against the Exiles then he will draw level with current record record-holder Paul Williamson.

The former Mansfield Town trainee was one of manager Simon Weaver's first-ever signings back in 2009 and made his competitive debut for the club in a Blue Square North fixture against Corby Town on August 8 of that year.

Burrell went on to play 11 more matches during that campaign, though his first spell as a Harrogate player was cut short by a two-year custodial sentence following a conviction for grievous bodily harm.

Having returned to semi-professional football with hometown team Sheffield FC, Burrell progressed through the leagues via spells with Leek Town and Buxton before rejoining Town for a second stint in January 16, scoring twice on his second Sulphurites debut, against Solihull Moors.

A central midfielder by trade, he has played the vast majority of his football at Wetherby Road as a centre-half or right-back, with Weaver also opting to deploy him at left-back on a number of occasions.

Burrell has played an integral role in the most successful period in Harrogate’s history, helping them to promotion from National League North in 2017/18, then another play-off success - this time at Wembley Stadium - as Town escaped the National League in August 2020 to reach League Two for the first time.

He was also part of the side that won the FA Trophy at Wembley 12 months later, and has done more than his fair share in terms of helping Weaver's men retain their Football League status over the course of the past five seasons.

Of those 446 appearances, 191 have been in League Two fixtures, with the most recent of those coming during Saturday's 3-1 loss at Colchester United.

In what would be a fitting quirk of fate, if Burrell does feature against Newport, he would be poised to go on and break Harrogate's all-time appearance record against his former club Mansfield, in November 1's FA Cup first-round tie.