Warren Burrell is 'worth his weight in gold' to Harrogate Town, says Simon Weaver

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver described Warren Burrell as being “worth his weight in gold” after the long-serving utility man put pen to paper on a new deal.

Warren Burrell in action for Harrogate Town. Picture: Paul Thompson

The Sulphurites confirmed on Monday evening that their 34-year-old vice-captain has signed a one-year contract extension which will keep him at Wetherby Road until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Currently sitting fourth in the club’s all-time appearance list, Burrell joined the club for a second spell in 2016 and played an important role in Town’s promotions from National League North and the National League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since they achieved Football League status in the summer of 2020, he has gone on to feature in 132 League Two matches and scored four goals operating as a centre-half, full-back and in the centre of midfield.

Warren Burrell finds the net for Harrogate Town against Accrington Stanley earlier this season. Picture: Matt Kirkham

“We are delighted to have Warren tied down with this one-year extension,” Weaver said. “He is worth his weight in gold to the squad and to the set-up we have at this football club.

"He has a burning ambition to achieve and he helps set the standard in training and in games.

“He is a very mobile player. He can play in midfield and he can play at the back but he has the mobility to get around the pitch which you need at this level.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burrell, who has made 12 appearances in all competitions so far this term, added: “I am delighted to get this extension over the line. It was a no-brainer for me and for my family to continue my stay with this great club. I have been here for quite some time, achieved so much but I want to achieve more.