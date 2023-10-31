Warren Burrell is 'worth his weight in gold' to Harrogate Town, says Simon Weaver
The Sulphurites confirmed on Monday evening that their 34-year-old vice-captain has signed a one-year contract extension which will keep him at Wetherby Road until the end of the 2024/25 season.
Currently sitting fourth in the club’s all-time appearance list, Burrell joined the club for a second spell in 2016 and played an important role in Town’s promotions from National League North and the National League.
Since they achieved Football League status in the summer of 2020, he has gone on to feature in 132 League Two matches and scored four goals operating as a centre-half, full-back and in the centre of midfield.
“We are delighted to have Warren tied down with this one-year extension,” Weaver said. “He is worth his weight in gold to the squad and to the set-up we have at this football club.
"He has a burning ambition to achieve and he helps set the standard in training and in games.
“He is a very mobile player. He can play in midfield and he can play at the back but he has the mobility to get around the pitch which you need at this level.”
Burrell, who has made 12 appearances in all competitions so far this term, added: “I am delighted to get this extension over the line. It was a no-brainer for me and for my family to continue my stay with this great club. I have been here for quite some time, achieved so much but I want to achieve more.
“We don’t want to look back on the past too much, we still want to achieve things here and I want to play a big part in that.”