Warren Burrell appointed Harrogate Town club captain after signing new contract

Warren Burrell has made more than 400 appearances for Harrogate Town during his two spells with the club. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Warren Burrell has been appointed Harrogate Town’s club captain after putting pen to paper on a new contract.

The versatile 34-year-old, whose deal was due to expire this summer, has agreed to stay at Wetherby Road for another two years and replaces the outgoing Josh Falkingham in the role of skipper.

A player whose 430-game association with the club stretches all the way back to 2009 is no stranger to the armband having worn it numerous times during his two spells with the Sulphurites.

But being handed the responsibility on a full-time basis is something that Town’s former vice-captain says makes him “proud”.

Warren Burrell has put pen to paper on a new two-year deal with Harrogate Town. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

“I’m delighted, the club means a lot to me, I’ve been here a long time now and I’m glad that journey is continuing,” said Burrell, who sits third in Harrogate’s all-time appearance list.

“To be captain is a proud day for myself and my family, it means a lot to me wearing the armband and I hope I can do it justice because Falks [Falkingham] was a great captain and a great leader.

“We’re all proud of where Harrogate have got to, but now it’s about challenging ourselves to do more and bringing more proud days to the club.

“There’s a lot of players in this squad who are leaders without the armband and together singing off the same hymn sheet we can push the club forward.”

Burrell initially joined Town as one of manager Simon Weaver’s first-ever signings following his release from Mansfield some 16 years ago.

A custodial sentence cut short his time at Wetherby Road, however he linked back up with Weaver in 2016 and has remained with the club ever since, helping them to two promotions and an FA Trophy win.

A midfielder by trade, Burrell has generally been deployed as a defender in more recent years and can play anywhere across the back four.

He made 34 appearances in all competitions during 2024/25 before his season was ended in mid-April by a muscular issue.

Burrell’s decision to commit his future to Harrogate means that they now have 15 players under contract for the upcoming 2025/26 campaign. That number includes academy graduates Lucas Barnes and Marcus Etherington, who have recently been handed professional deals.

And the announcement that their veteran utility man will be sticking around comes just 24 hours after Town confirmed that Levi Sutton had signed a new contract, as well as the capture of highly-rated ex-Halifax midfielder Jack Evans.

Sutton and Burrell have followed goalkeeper Mark Oxley in agreeing terms, though last season’s leading goal-scorer Josh March has opted to join League Two rivals Crewe Alexandra.

Meanwhile, the Sulphurites are still waiting to discover whether influential centre-half Anthony O’Connor and experienced forward Jack Muldoon will accept the new deals that have been offered by Weaver.