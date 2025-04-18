Harrogate Town travel to Walsall this Saturday looking to end a run of eight away matches without a victory. On their previous visit, in 2023, they managed to grab a 1-0 win. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Harrogate Town can secure their Football League status for another season if they avoid defeat when they visit title-chasing Walsall on Good Friday.

The Sulphurites head to the Bescott Stadium knowing that bettering the results of Carlisle and Morecambe will mean that they are safe from relegation from League Two.

Second-from-bottom Carlisle sit nine points behind Simon Weaver’s men, while rock-bottom Morecambe are 10 points shy of them, meaning that with just three games left to play after Friday, they have almost no margin for error if they want to escape the drop zone.

If Town can beat Walsall, then they are all-but safe regardless of what happens elsewhere as the Cumbrians would have to win all four of their remaining fixtures while relying on Harrogate not picking up another point after Friday, plus a large swing in goal-difference.

A draw would also be enough to guarantee the Sulphurites’ survival if both Carlisle and the Shrimps lose their respective games with Port Vale and Bromley.

Looking at the league table, 20th-placed Harrogate holding or beating a Walsall outfit that currently occupies third spot might seem unlikely, but the Saddlers have been in dreadful form of late.

Mat Sadler’s team have failed to win any of their last 10 matches and have taken just six points from the previous 30 on offer since sinking Morecambe on February 22.

And they head into Friday’s contest off the back of consecutive losses – a 3-2 reverse at the hands of top-of-the-table Vale, and a 2-0 defeat away at Barrow on Saturday.

Town’s own recent form is far better, though the vast majority of their points have been accumulated on home soil, where they are unbeaten in nine matches.

On the road, the Sulphurites are without a victory in eight attempts and have earned just two points away from Wetherby Road since beating Barrow 2-0 on January 4.

They have also failed to score even a single goal in any of their last six away outings.

They do have a decent record at the Bescot, however, and have won two and drawn one of their previous four League Two outings there.

Last term, George Thomson’s late strike from distance proved sufficient to secure a 1-0 success.

Thomson (achilles) and fellow long-term casualties Tom Hill (hamstring) and Levi Sutton (hamstring) all remain sidelined through injury, while the vastly-experienced and versatile defender Warren Burrell has also been ruled out due to a hamstring issue.