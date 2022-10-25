Jack Muldoon is one of a host of Harrogate Town players who will miss Tuesday's League Two trip to Walsall through injury. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Injuries are starting to pile up for Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver, who has confirmed that he will definitely be missing seven players at the Bescott Stadium, with Josh Austerfield also rated as doubtful.

The on-loan Huddersfield youngster has rolled an ankle and is likely to join fellow midfielders Stephen Dooley (foot) and George Thomson (hamstring) on the sidelines.

Experienced centre-half Joe Mattock will also not feature having been substituted in the first half of Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Tranmere, with Town still waiting on a scan to confirm exactly how much damage has been done to his hamstring.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.

And Jack Muldoon, who is struggling with a groin niggle but was expected to return at Walsall having been rested at the weekend, will also sit Tuesday’s game out.

Long-term casualties Will Smith (knee), Max Wright (ankle) and Dior Angus (ankle) all remain some way away from being able to play.

"It’s a blow,” Weaver said. “If Josh doesn’t make it, that takes the number of injured players up to eight, which is a large amount of the squad ruled out, which is disappointing.

“But, we do have more depth this season and we’ve got players who are champing at the bit and can’t wait to get into the team and prove a point to me that they’re not just staking a claim for the upcoming games, but can have a real run in the team.

"It’ll be down to them whether they take that opportunity and grab it with both hands.”

The versatile Warren Burrell dropped into centre-half to take Mattock’s place against Tranmere, but the lack of midfield options available to Weaver at Walsall means that one of Kyle Ferguson or Miles Welch-Hayes could be deployed at the heart of Town’s defence against the Saddlers.

“I think Warren has been fantastic for us in the centre of midfield, he has freed up a bit of space for Josh Falkingham, he’s broken up play, put all the fires out in there and does it without any fuss,” the Harrogate chief added.

"He’s happy to do that destructive side, so he is important for us in there at the minute, but he also brings pace to the back-line, so he’s a good option.

"And, we’ve got Miles, we’ve got Kyle, who played very well last week in the EFL Trophy game [against Morecambe]. I thought they put in strong performances, so we’ve got a little bit of depth in that department.”

Town travel to Walsall 20th in League Two, but unbeaten in their last three matches in all competitions having gone 10 without a win prior to beating Hartlepool United on October 15.