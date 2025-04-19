Josh March is congratulated by his Harrogate Town team-mates after netting a 22nd-minute equaliser against Walsall. Pictures: Manjit Narotra/ProSportsImages

An 88th-minute goal denied Harrogate Town the victory which would have all-but guaranteed that they would be playing League Two football again next season.

Leading 2-1 at title-chasing Walsall through Josh March and Ellis Taylor, Liam Gordon’s late strike prevented Simon Weaver’s team from moving nine points clear of the relegation zone with just three games left to play in 2024/25.

Town remain 20th in the table following Good Friday’s result, but saw their cushion to the bottom two trimmed to seven points as a result of Carlisle United’s shock win over top-of-the-table Port Vale.

Elsewhere, 21st-placed Accrington Stanley also won, though Tranmere Rovers (22nd) were beaten by Doncaster Rovers and basement boys Morecambe lost at Bromley.

Josh March looks on as his sensational first-time strike beats Walsall goalkeeper Tommy Simkin.

Thus, Harrogate are still in a relatively healthy position as far as the battle for survival is concerned, and their fate remains firmly in their own hands.

But boss Weaver was understandably disappointed to see victory snatched from his team’s grasp so late in the day.

"It’s a shame that we couldn’t hold out for the win,” he said.

"I thought that we looked a threat on the break, we looked solid, we defended set-plays well and looked a well-structured team.

"I just feel for the lads. I thought that they deserved to win in the end because overall, we looked a little bit more assured. The lads will be a little bit deflated not seeing it through, but it [Walsall’s equaliser] was a good goal. It wasn’t that we were weak in defence or people switched off.

"I think it is a decent point. The game ebbed and flowed and it was full of drama yet again as we and close the season off.

"It was just important that, in the dying minutes, we didn’t go under. We’ve got a team of substance now and we had to dig in and we certainly did.”

Town fell behind in the 16th minute of Friday’s contest when the overlapping Connor Barrett was played in on goal down the Walsall right and his effort across James Belshaw was helped into the back of the net by Town defender Anthony O’Connor.

But, the visitors were level within six minutes. James Daly’s snap-shot from 25 yards out hit the base of a post, and Gordon’s careless touch then presented Ellis Taylor with the opportunity to force Tommy Simkin into a good save, diving low to his right.

The ball would however loop up into the air in the direction of Josh March, who showed fine technique to send a sensational volley back over Simkin and into the top corner from an acute angle.

O’Connor then hit the woodwork as Harrogate looked to turn the game on its head, with March threatening again early in the second half when he nodded narrowly wide after a long throw-in had been flicked into his path.

Town would however get their noses in front in the 63rd minute, in somewhat fortuitous fashion. March laid the ball off for Taylor on the edge of the box and his low strike took a big deflection off Jamille Matt as it sneaked over the goal-line.

Toby Sims and March had to produce important blocks at the other end of the field to help keep the Sulphurites in front, with right-back Sims drawing a decent stop from Simkin as Harrogate came close to adding a third.

Walsall did eventually manage to get back on terms late on as Matt and Ryan Stirk combined to set up Gordon to slot a cultured finish beyond Belshaw and into the bottom corner.

Weaver and his men return to action on Easter Monday when they entertain Fleetwood, knowing that a win, or simply bettering the result of 23rd-placed Carlisle will guarantee their safety.