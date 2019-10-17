View From the Press Box: Sour Sarll misses the point as Harrogate Town prove corner has been turned

Harrogate Advertiser sports editor Rhys Howell has his say on the latest goings-on at Harrogate Town.

It was both interesting and surprising to see Yeovil Town boss Darren Sarll come out and be so critical of Harrogate Town’s tactics during Saturday’s showdown between two of the National League’s form teams.

In one sense, it’s quite entertaining to read something so controversial and for a manager to veer away from your typical bland, cliche-laden post-match comments.

However, while you can understand Sarll’s frustration at firstly having lost the game, and secondly seeing his team stopped from operating at their free-flowing best, his words do smack of bitterness.

He really should be taking the fact that Town recognised the threat that his Yeovil team possess when they have time and space to play in as a compliment.

Sometimes the opposition does a job on you. They look to stop you from hurting them. And why not?

It would make no sense for Town to set up in a way or adopt a game-plan that suits how Yeovil want to operate.

Sarll complained that Simon Weaver’s team were “another side that has come here to spoil to 3,200 fans’ afternoon”.

Well, yes, of course. That’s the whole point isn’t it? It’s a competitive game of football.

The opposition aren’t supposed to turn up and roll over and make life easier for you. Their concern isn’t the enjoyment factor of your supporters.

The thing that your opponents should surely be striving for is to send your fans home miserable.

What do you think Harrogate Town are more bothered about? Winning the game or entertaining a few thousand Yeovil supporters and leaving empty-handed safe in the knowledge that they’ve played their part in a thrilling spectacle. Guess again, Darren.

Sarll is in a very small minority of people who were at that game who thought that the visitors’ performance was anti-football.

To suggest that Town didn’t want to “join in with you and play a game of football” is laughable and implies plenty of things that one would never associate with a Weaver team.

I almost had to check myself as I typed out quotes from the Town manager where he actually had to say “we always try to play football”.

I wonder when the last time he had to try and make that point was? They might not be Barcelona and yes, they’re sometimes guilty of going long and looking for the head of big Mark Beck a bit too often, but anyone who has seen them play knows that Town’s game is based around at least trying to pass the football.

And without the ball? Well, if anything, they’re too nice at times, a point that Weaver has made himself on a number of occasions.

Perhaps Sarll’s comments were supposed to deflect the attention away from his own players and the fact that they were out-performed on the day.

Fair play to him if that was the aim, because it’s certainly worked here. I’ve spent almost this entire column addressing and attempting to disprove his point.

What’s far more important is to acknowledge what a fine result Town pulled off on Saturday.

They’ve been on a good run of late. The victory at Halifax was excellent and obviously something of a turning point in. But without wanting to detract from their fine unbeaten sequence, some of the fixtures that followed their success at The Shay fell firmly in the ‘very winnable’ category.

There are very few, if any easy games in this division, but Sutton United and Ebbsfleet at home are matches that you have to be winning if you want to do anything at all with your season.

Wrexham were another team near the wrong end of the table when Town tackled them last week, and although they could easily have lost, gaining a point from a losing position when they didn't play well at all showed a different side to their game.

Too often last term and certainly earlier on in this campaign, the Sulphurites would have come away from that fixture empty-handed.

Then, going to Yeovil, a Championship club as recently as 2014, and leaving with all three points was a superb effort and sends a real statement of intent.

On paper, it doesn't get much more difficult. The Glovers had won eight out of nine and five in a row at home before Saturday. They're a good team backed by a big crowd.

Thus, I think that it is fair to say that Town have well-and-truly turned the corner.

And for anyone wondering if the form they displayed at the start of 2018/19 was just a fluke or beginners' luck, I think you have your answer.

The second half of the previous campaign and the opening 10 games of this season saw Town consistently struggle to produce the form that matches their ambition to escape English football's fifth tier.

Say it quietly, but, although there is still a long way to go, there are now very real reasons to believe that this team really could go on and challenge for promotion once again.