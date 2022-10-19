Unstoppable Knaresborough Town Women smash 19 past Wakefield Owls Ladies

Fatimah Lapin bagged a first-half hat-trick as Knaresborough Town Women demolished Wakefield Owls Ladies. Pictures: Caught Light Photography

Mike Bligh’s table-toppers have been scoring for fun during the early weeks of their first-ever season playing competitive football, but took their game to a new level on Sunday, putting 19 past Wakefield Owls Ladies.

Beth Padgett broke the deadlock just five minutes in, firing over the hosts’ goalkeeper from the edge of the ‘D’ before Rachel Carmichael added number two from 25 yards out.

Fatimah Lapin ran through on goal to make it 3-0, slotting in her second of the day soon afterwards and completing a quick-fire hat-trick with a calm finish with just 35 minutes on the clock.

Sunday's mauling of Wakefield Owls leaves Knaresborough Town Women top of the table with five wins from five matches so far this term.

There was no respite for Wakefield as, straight from the kick-off, Eva Jenkins slipped the ball through to Maddie Ashby, who banged in the visitors’ sixth.

Lydia Corner cut in off the left to curl home Boro’s seventh on 43 minutes, then Hattie Robson crossed from the right wing to Jess Flynn, who guided in number eight.

Eight goals to the good at the interval, Town went 9-0 up on 54 minutes as Robson’s pass set up Emily Crispin and she did the rest.

Robson was involved in her team’s next goal as well, twisting and turning before seeing a strike saved by the Wakefield keeper, though Chloe Hickson made no mistake with the rebound.

In the 64th minute, Jenkins forced a Carmichael corner over the line, and the same player took the scoreline to 12-0 by rounding off a flowing team move.

Jenkins then completed her own hat-trick, and on 78 minutes, goal number 14 arrived after Robson found Hickson, who placed an effort into the net.

Red-hot Jenkins notched her fourth of the match in the 81st minute, getting on the end of Maddie Ashby’s inviting centre.

Lucy Taylor’s shot from the edge of the box made it 16-0, while Robson eventually got the goal her performance deserved in the 87th minute, gliding past a couple of defenders before calmly beating the beleaguered Owls custodian.

Carmichael then struck again from long range, and in the final minute, Jenkins wrapped things up with Boro’s 19th of the contest.