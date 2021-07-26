Two of Harrogate Town's top performers sign new contracts

Jack Muldoon has been Harrogate Town's top-scorer in each of his three seasons at the club. PIctures: Matt Kirkham

Midfielder George Thomson and striker Jack Muldoon have been instrumental figures in the Sulphurites' rise out of non-league football and into the EFL, and they are now both set to stick around for the foreseeable future.

Midfielder Thomson, 29, joined from FC United of Manchester in 2017, helping Town achieve promotion out of National League North in his first season at Wetherby Road.

He has contributed 30 goals and 44 assists in 160 starts during a spell that has seen them win the National League play-offs and the FA Trophy, while also being named 2020/21 Player of the Season - a campaign in which he played every League Two game.

George Thomson has established himself as a firm fans' favourite.

“I’m over the moon”, Thomson said after putting pen to paper on his contract extension.

“I've loved my time here so far and I'm just delighted it can continue.

“The club has come a long, long way and we’ve made some unbelievable memories as a group of lads and as a club, fans, staff, everybody included.

“Our target is to go make some more memories, whether that be getting to Wembley again or achieving another promotion, it doesn’t stop now.”

Thirty-two-year-old Muldoon finished 2020/21 as Town's leading marksman, a feat that saw him top the club’s scoring charts for a third consecutive year.

And the former Lincoln City attacker says the club’s ambition has played a big part in his decision to extend his stay in North Yorkshire.

“When I first arrived we got into the National League Play-Offs, second season was promotion and then in the third, we stayed in League Two”, Muldoon explained.