Transfer Gossip (January 8): Striker swap deal could tempt Reds | Man Utd frontman linked to Blades | Leeds close in on Norway forward

FA CUP defeats, play-off campaigns and relegation battles are forcing clubs to look into the January transfer window to see where they can strengthen.

Here are just a few of the latest rumours doing the rounds this morning ...

Barnsley's Tom Bradshaw: Interesting Ipswich Town.

Barnsley may be forced into a swap deal to land Ipswich Town striker Kieffer Moore, who has been such a big hit on loan at Rotherham United.

Barnsley-born Ipswich chief Mick McCarthy could use the towering striker as a bargaining chip to land 11-goal Tom Bradshaw from Oakwell.

Championship rivals Reading and QPR are also chasing former Walsall striker Bradshaw.

Moore, recalled by McCarthy, is also in big demand. Not only Barnsley but Rotherham, Peterborough and Bradford City have made offers, while Wigan Athletic, Scunthorpe United and Charlton Athletic are monitoring his situation.

Sheffield United may offer Manchester United striker James Wilson the chance to resurrect a career ruined by an anterior cruciate knee ligament injury while on loan at Derby 16 months ago.

Surgery sidelined Wilson, 22, for the majority of last season but he is now on the road back.

Leeds United are closing in on a £500,000 deal to sign striker Abdul-Basit Agouda, 18, who has rejected a new contract with Stromsgodset.

Middlesbrough are interested in Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton, 33, who has 50 Scotland caps but has not been a regular under Steve Bruce.

Luke Hendrie is set to sign for Shrewsbury today after Bradford City could not agree a deal with Burnley for the on-loan defender and son of former Bantams legend John.