Simon Weaver's Harrogate Town were beaten 1-0 at home by Sutton United on Saturday, leaving them five games without a victory. Picture: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites have already added four new faces this month, with defenders Toby Sims, Anthony O’Connor, Matty Foulds and Tom Eastman all signing on at Wetherby Road.

Eastman was the last of those players to arrive, joining on loan from League Two rivals Colchester United last week.

Town boss Weaver said after completing that move for the experienced centre-half that he may well be finished as far as his winter transfer business is concerned.

But the club is now on the verge of wrapping up another deal ahead of Tuesday night’s 11pm deadline.

“We are trying to complete the signing of a wideman,” Weaver revealed to the Harrogate Advertiser on Tuesday morning.

“I am very confident that we will get it done in time.”

Last deadline day, Town did some serious business, adding attacking quartet Sam Folarin, Dior Angus, Josh Coley and Danny Grant to their ranks at the last minute.

But Weaver has confirmed that this particular deal for a wide player is the only one Harrogate are working on currently.