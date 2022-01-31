Transfer Deadline Day: Harrogate Town finished for the January window

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Premier League and Football League clubs have until 11pm on Monday night to get deals for incoming or outgoing players over the line, however Sulphurites manager Simon Weaver is happy with with his lot.

The Wetherby Road outfit have been fairly busy during the January window, bringing in four loanees and one player on a permanent deal, while letting three of their own head in the other direction.

Midfielders Brahima Diarra and Josh Austerfield (Huddersfield Town), defender Lewis Richards (Wolves) and striker Calum Kavanagh (Middlesbrough) have all made temporary moves to North Yorkshire, while veteran centre-half Leon Legge has signed for the club from Port Vale.

Exiting the EnviroVent Stadium were defender Connor Hall, who was sold to League Two rivals Vale, and strike duo Danilo Orsi and Aaron Martin - both of whom will play National League football until the end of the season.

Meanwhile, winger Jack Diamond was briefly recalled from his season-long loan by parent club Sunderland, but returned in time to play in Saturday's 3-0 loss at Stevenage.

"We're pleased with the business we've done and I'm happy with what we've got, so that's us done now," Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"We had 19 lads train this morning [Monday] and I think that's a good number. I feel like we are well covered in all positions.

"The squad needed refreshing, there's no doubt about that, so that is what we have done."

Although Weaver woke up on Monday morning with no plans to add to his ranks, that hasn't stopped his phone from ringing almost constantly.

"I've had loads of calls today, I've been really busy talking to different people about different players," he added.

"There were one or two who've popped up who I'll admit that we were tempted by, but to be honest, anybody else who came in now would probably be providing cover for someone who is already covering a position.

"Because it's last-minute, we probably haven't seen enough of some of the lads we liked the sound of to really know enough about them and what they would be able to offer.