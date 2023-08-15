Luke Armstrong was introduced as a second-half substitute during Harrogate Town's 1-0 home defeat to Forest Green Rovers. Pictures: Paul Thompson/Pro Sports Images

The 27-year-old centre-forward missed the Sulphurites’ first two matches of 2023/24 having made himself unavailable for selection in the lead-up to August 5’s season-opener at Doncaster Rovers.

Having been unsettled by a number of transfer bids which were lodged on the eve of the new campaign, Armstrong said he was not in the right frame of mind to take the field, but returned to training last Thursday.

And having been named among Town’s substitutes for Saturday’s home showdown with Forest Green Rovers, the ex-Middlesbrough hitman was introduced in the second half.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver.

Although Armstrong was unable to help his team-mates overturn a 1-0 deficit, the positive impression he had on proceedings during his time on the pitch means that he could well return to Simon Weaver’s starting line-up in midweek.

"Of course I’d consider starting Luke,” the Town boss said. “He's a good player and I thought he came on and added that physicality [on Saturday].

"I think you do need a physical edge to your team at all levels and we are no different. Luke caused Forest Green different sorts of problems to Jack Muldoon or Sam Folarin last Tuesday.

"It's good that we've proven that we can play and are not so reliant on one player, but Luke's here and we value him.

"He's a very good player so of course we’d consider starting him. There’s been no fall-out, as I made abundantly clear after the game on Saturday.”

Having previously rejected a number of firm transfer bids from clubs in both League One and League Two which failed to come close to Town’s asking price, Weaver has confirmed that there have been no fresh approaches for Armstrong in recent days.

"Nothing's happened since the end of last week," he revealed.

"I haven't spoken to the agent now for over a week, he hasn’t been in touch with me. So it's gone a bit quiet, but that's not to say that we won't have a spike of interest by the end of the transfer window or the last hour of deadline day.

"So, we've just got to see what’s out there just in case someone comes in with a big bid, but Luke has played a significant role in our progress and, personally, I want him to stay.”

While it remains to be seen whether Armstrong gets the nod to lead the line for Town at Tranmere, centre-half Rod McDonald will definitely not be involved having been absent for Town’s last two games due to a cut above his eye sustained on the opening day of the season.

"It’s still too soon for Rod,” Weaver continued.

"He did train [on Monday] and the doctor still recommends that he sits the Tranmere game out and makes sure that the cut doesn't open up again, because then you're put back another couple weeks, which would be a nightmare.

"We’re having a look at it again in the next couple of days to see if everything's stitched up and looking solid enough for him to be able to head balls again on Saturday.”