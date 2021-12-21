Harrogate Town defender Warren Burrell. Picture: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites travel to League Two rivals Tranmere Rovers in the knock-out stages of the EFL Trophy on Tuesday evening aiming to "bounce back" from a frustrating 1-0 loss on the road at Sutton United.

Following on from consecutive home reverses at the hands of high-flying Forest Green Rovers and Northampton, Town were in control of Saturday's contest for long periods and rarely looked in any trouble defensively, but still finished up empty-handed.

Thus, Burrell and his team-mates are relishing the opportunity to try and get back on track at Prenton Park.

"As a team, we have just got to stick together and start grinding out results," the 31-year-old defender told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"That's the best thing about this period, we've got the chance on Tuesday to bounce back and get the win that we are desperate for in a competition that we want to go far in.

"There are definitely positives to take into it from Sutton. The two games before that we weren't good enough defensively at all. On Saturday we were better, however we've still not got the clean-sheet that we were desperate for.

"We were the better team on Saturday, we had most of the territory but just didn't quite do enough. But, the lads have been banging goals in left, right and centre this season and sometimes you just get days where it doesn't go for you.

"We've just got to try and be better on Tuesday."