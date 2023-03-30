News you can trust since 1836
Tranmere Rovers v Harrogate Town: A 'massive' game for the Sulphurites, says George Thomson

George Thomson has described Harrogate Town’s League Two trip to Tranmere Rovers as a “massive” game in the context of the League Two survival battle.

By Rhys Howell
Published 30th Mar 2023, 22:18 BST- 2 min read
George Thomson and his Harrogate Town team-mates return to League Two action on Friday evening when they travel to Tranmere Rovers. Picture: Matt Kirkham
The Sulphurites travel to Merseyside on Friday night 20th in the table and six points clear of the relegation zone, knowing that victory would see them open up a significant gap between themselves and their fellow strugglers.

Success at Prenton Park will not only move Town further away from trouble, but would also crank up the pressure on Colchester, Crawley and Hartlepool, who all have to wait until Saturday afternoon to play.

"Friday is massive, everybody in the squad knows how big a game it is for us,” 30-year-old Thomson told the Harrogate Advertiser.

George Thomson has made 25 appearances in all competitions so far this season.
“Effectively, before the three teams below us play on Saturday, we play what is our game in hand, so a positive result leaves us in a really good position.

“If we can get another three points, then of course it puts the pressure on the likes of Crawley and Hartlepool, but we are just worrying about taking care of our own business, we don’t want to be relying on anybody else.

“For me, I just feel that it is really important to back up what was a very good result against Barrow the weekend before last with another result.

"We have struggled to put consecutive wins together this season, but it would be ideal if we can set that record straight now and get another three points on Friday night and then carry that into the business end of the season.”

Town’s current situation means that they do have a bit of breathing space as well as a game in hand on the three teams directly below them and Thomson views those factors as a significant advantage.

"All we have to focus on is ourselves, it’s about what we do, things that we can control,” he added.

"As long as we get the results, then it doesn’t matter what anyone else does, and that’s a big positive.

“We have to make sure that we stay in this league and achieving that is all that we are thinking about.”

