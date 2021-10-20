Tranmere Rovers manager Micky Mellon. Picture: Getty Images

The match official awarded both sides penalties during the first half of Tuesday's thrilling 2-2 League Two draw in North Yorkshire, both of which were converted.

But Mellon felt that his team were hard done to in terms of Mr Bourne's decision-making on the night and called on the referee and his assistants to "do better".

"We're disappointed with a couple of decisions by the referee, especially their first equaliser - I don't think it's a foul," the 49-year-old Scot said.

Jack Muldoon scores from the penalty spot to get Harrogate Town back on terms with Tranmere Rovers.

"I think it's a foul against Clarkey [Peter Clarke] who's going to try and win the header [in the build-up] and then the result from that is a penalty and I don't really know what for. He [the referee] said it was for pulling jerseys, but if it's pulling jerseys it's a penalty every time you're in the 18-yard-box and we could have had a couple then.

"I'm just so disappointed by the equaliser, it's not a foul, it really isn't a foul. They've got to do better as officials.

"That was a disappointing thing, that it was decided by a referee again. I want it to be decided by the players."

Mellon was also unhappy that Mr Bourne did not blow for a foul in the build-up to Town's second goal of the evening.

The Rovers chief felt that Jack Muldoon had hold of Jay Spearing's shirt on the edge of the box just moments before Luke Armstrong's 52nd-minute header put the hosts 2-1 ahead.

Mellon added: "The ball goes into the guy's feet and he's done well, but he's holding Jay Spearing's jersey and he [the referee] has just given a penalty against us for holding jerseys, but he has let that one go.

"There's got to be some consistency in all of it, I just don't know what they are going to do next and that is a dangerous place to be. I don't want to be there, we just want consistency."

Earlier in the game, Mr Bourne awarded Tranmere a spot-kick when Jack Diamond challenged Josh Dacres-Cogley inside the Harrogate box, a decision that the home players were incensed by.

Mellon, however, had no complaints with regard to that particular call.

"It was a stonewall penalty, I don't think there's any doubt about it," he said.

Town boss Simon Weaver's view was that Mr Bourne judged both penalty decisions correctly, though right-back Ryan Fallowfield insisted that Diamond got the ball when he slid in on Dacres-Cogley.

"It’s never a penalty," he claimed.

“The ball has changed direction, so for me Jack’s is a fair tackle.