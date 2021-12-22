Tranmere Rovers 1 Harrogate Town 2: Advertiser player ratings

Alex Pattison celebrates after netting Harrogate Town's second goal against Tranmere Rovers. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Mark Oxley 8 - Made two good saves in the first half and then an excellent one to deny Elliot Nevitt in the last seconds of stoppage-time. Came off his line to deal with balls into his penalty area with more authority than he has in some games this term.

Ryan Fallowfield 6.5 - Town undoubtedly carry more of an offensive threat with him at right-back, however despite getting himself into a number of promising attacking positions, the quality of his delivery into the box was not great.

Nathan Sheron 6 - The versatile defender was deployed at centre-half for the first time in Harrogate colours and started reasonably well, winning a couple of early headers. Failed to cut out Kyle Hayde's right-wing cross which led to Tranmere's opener and played a couple of panicky balls forward as the first half wore on. But, he helped keep things pretty tight after the break.

Luke Armstrong took the ball around Tranmere goalkeeper Joe Murphy in the build-up to Town's 71st-minute winner.

Warren Burrell 6 - Lucky to get away with a short pass back towards Lewis Page very early on, then seemed to lose Nicky Maynard as the Rovers striker broke the deadlock on 11 minutes. Like his central defensive partner, he did however look a lot more solid during the second 45.

Lewis Page 6.5 - Couldn't get out quickly enough to prevent Hayde from delivering into the six-yard-box to set up the hosts' goal, but had a decent game on the whole. Once again linked up fairly well with Jack Diamond down the left and went close with a well-struck long-range effort at 1-1.

Alex Pattison 7.5 - A couple of bright bits of play during the opening half as Town toiled, including one moment which saw him dispossess a Tranmere defender on the edge of the home box and force Joe Murphy into his only meaningful stop before the interval. Involved in the build-up to Town's equaliser and then showed good awareness to pounce on a loose ball to decide the contest.

Josh Falkingham 7.5 - The skipper picked up where he left off at Sutton United with another authoritative display in the centre of midfield. Was tidy in possession even when Harrogate were struggling before the break and passed the ball neatly all night. His clever through-ball teed-up Jack Muldoon to level matters on 54 minutes.

Lloyd Kerry 5.5 - Sacrificed at the interval, so unlike the rest of his team-mates, he wasn't afford the opportunity to improve upon what was a collectively poor first-half showing. No questioning his work-rate or desire, though he played a couple of wayward passes.

George Thomson 5.5 - Set-piece delivery was disappointing overall, however his late left-wing corner almost produced a goal as Luke Armstrong rattled the cross-bar. Loose in possession on a couple of occasions and booked for a second-half lunge. Played a part in the move which saw the visitors equalise.

Luke Armstrong 6.5 - Isolated in the first period and not in the game at all. Looked better once he had Muldoon for company and did very well to close down Tom Davies and steal the ball in the lead up to Town's winner. Unlucky not to make it 3-1 with an 89th-minute header which thudded against the woodwork.

Jack Diamond 8 - ADVERTISER STAR MAN. Was Town's only real threat before the break, demonstrating both the willingness and ability to get on the ball and try and make things happen. Carried that into the second half and, encouragingly, looked to deliver crosses into the box rather than trying to do too much himself. Booked for a cynical trip.

Substitutes: