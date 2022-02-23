Harrogate Town's players celebrate in front of their travelling fans after taking a 3-1 lead against Bradford City at Valley Parade. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites surrendered 3-1 advantages at both Rochdale and Exeter in their previous two outings and found themselves a goal down against the run of play just 12 minutes into their Yorkshire derby clash with the Bantams.

With Valley Parade in good voice as the home side pushed forwards and went after a second goal, Town were very much on the ropes for a spell in the first half, but managed to weather the storm before drawing level deep in stoppage-time through Warren Burrell's header.

A beautifully-executed free-kick from the left boot of Lewis Page turned the game on its head just after the hour-mark before Jack Diamond's cool one-on-one finish wrapped things up late on.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver applauds the away fans at Valley Parade.

And while he was delighted with the goals scored, it was the fact that his players were brave enough to carry out his instructions when it came to showing for and getting on the ball which really delighted Weaver.

"We showed great bravery. From the keeper, all of the back-three, they all got on the ball tonight, which is a massive step forwards for us," the Harrogate chief reflected.

"We had to come out fighting after what happened at Exeter. We said to the lads, you're going to have to show some personality because we are going to ask you to get on the ball.

"We don't just need bravery in terms of throwing yourselves into blocks, you have to do both sides of it if you want to be here. People can't shy away from it. We made lots of points when we analysed the video from the last game, freeze-framing it and showing players when they didn't want the ball.

"They were told in no uncertain terms how much we want to try and play good football at this club and they showed a lot of character tonight. It's character that we are interested in more than anything and they've really stood up here in the biggest arena at this level of football.

"I'm so happy because they've responded. Those same lads who were so down at Exeter were buzzing in the dressing room tonight and they deserve to be."

That willingness to get on the ball and pass it saw Town make a positive start to proceedings, meaning that Matty Foulds' long-range opener came very much against the run of play.

The City defender's 12th-minute strike completely changed the momentum of the contest, but Weaver was impressed by the mental toughness his players showed in not going under when their hosts cranked up the pressure.

"We started well and looked comfortable on the ball. We kept possession and looked dangerous when we probed and went forwards," he added.

"The timing of their goal was awful, but I think that is just life kicking you when you're down and testing the resolve of all of us.

"I felt for the lads, it was just a great strike from the edge of the box. It was a case of could we steady it and then carry out the game-plan, but for 10 minutes we didn't. Bradford got that lift from the noise of their fans reacting to that early goal and we had a little wobble.

"It was about staying in the game. After that spell, we calmed down, started making better decisions and were in the game again and were able to build some possession.

"Even if we'd gone in at 1-0 down we were still in the game because of the way we were playing. As a manager, as a supporter, you accept that there are going to be disappointments sometimes, you just want a reaction and the players have showed some courage tonight, that's for sure."