Town Ladies make fine start to life in Premier Division

Harrogate Town Ladies kicked-off their North East Regional Women's Football League Premier Division campaign in positive fashion.

Jon Maloney's team, who were promoted as champions of the Southern Division last term, won 2-0 on the road at Farsley Celtic on Sunday.

"It was good to start with a win, the girls played very well and deserved the three points," Maloney reflected.

"We've brought some new players into the side who have experience of this level and it was nice to see them gel so quickly.

"Farsley are a strong, established side in this division and they caused us a few problems from set-pieces but I was pleased with how we performed.

"We could have scored more. We hit the woodwork three or four times and then managed the game well at 2-0 up and this result bodes well for the rest of the season."

Holly Smith handed Town an early lead, latching on to Beth Clayton's pass, taking a touch and rifling an effort into the bottom corner with her left foot.

Sophie Tinson then hit the bar before Grace Adams extended the visitors' advantage in the 43rd minute, burying a strike after the ball fell to her when an initial strike was blocked.

Harrogate began the second period playing some fine football and Smith twice rattled the woodwork as they looked to put the game to bed.

No more goals were forthcoming, but Maloney's charges had already done more than enough to seal the points.