Town Ladies are champions - again!

Harrogate Town Ladies were crowned league champions for the second successive season on Sunday - without even kicking a ball.

Jon Maloney’s team were handed the North East Regional Women’s League Southern Division title after second-placed Altofts, the only side who could catch them, lost 5-0 to Ossett Albion.

Town, without a fixture this weekend, began the day 10 points clear at the top of the table, safe in the knowledge that they only needed to win one of their remaining two games to wrap up the championship.

The pressure was on all Altofts, who had to take maximum points from all four of their scheduled matches to keep the title race alive, but they came up well short in West Yorkshire.

“It was quite surreal winning the league in such a way, but it’s still a great feeling,” boss Maloney reflected.

“I was following the Altofts game on Twitter. It was only 1-0 at half-time, but then the goals started to go in in the second half and I knew that it was all over.

“Obviously we would rather have wrapped up the title by winning a game ourselves, but it’s testament to how well the girls have done this season that they have put themselves in such a strong position, 10 points clear and leaving Altofts needing to win their last four to have any chance.

“I’m delighted and the players are all absolutely buzzing. Two championships in as many years is really special and I think the future looks veruy bright for the club.”

Town, who won the North Riding Women’s Football League in 2016/17 - their first season in existence - have followed up last term’s success with an equally impressive campaign this time around.

After losing their opening game 1-0 to Altofts, they have subsequently emerged victorious from nine consecutive league outings, scoring 70 goals in the process and conceding just three.

