News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Man dies following collision on major road between Harrogate and Ripon
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids

Top-of-the-table Knaresborough Town urged to continue 'quietly going about their business'

Simon Parkes has urged his Knaresborough Town players to continue “quietly going about their business” as they bid to extend their 100 flying start to 2023/24.
By Rhys Howell
Published 30th Aug 2023, 10:17 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 10:17 BST
Knaresborough Town manager Simon Parkes. Picture: Gerard BinksKnaresborough Town manager Simon Parkes. Picture: Gerard Binks
Knaresborough Town manager Simon Parkes. Picture: Gerard Binks

The Manse Lane outfit have won all of their opening five NCEL Premier Division fixtures and sit three points clear at the top of the table ahead of Saturday’s trip to Eccleshill United (3pm).

And they also progressed to the second qualifying round of the FA Vase at the weekend courtesy of a 2-1 success away at Northern League outfit Shildon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Last week was another great week all round with us beating Garforth to continue our 100 percent record in the league before going to Shildon in the FA Vase,” Parkes told the Harrogate Advertiser.

“But we will just continue quietly going about our business, taking each game as it comes as we know we have a challenging September ahead of us.

Most Popular

“We’ve had to play a lot of games in a short period of time during the early weeks of the season, so it’s good to have a bit of a break this week and give lads who have a few niggles the chance to recover ahead of Saturday’s game at Eccleshill.

“But there’s no doubt about the fact that we will still be working hard this week and go into this next fixture wanting nothing less than another win.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cole Wildin opened the scoring for Boro at Shildon on 17 minutes and the visitors held onto that lead until the interval.

The home side did manage to level matters six minutes into the second period, but Town were soon back in front, Dom Creamer outpacing a defender as he ran onto a through-ball before beating the keeper one-on-one to decide matters.

“I was really pleased for the lads on what was a fantastic day for the club,” Pakes reflected.

"Many travelling supporters were able to enjoy an FA Vase win with the team at the final whistle, which was great.

“It was a game that we could have put out of sight early on, however Shildon were no push over and they made us work hard for a deserving win, which gets us into the hat for the next round.”

Related topics:FA VaseNorthern League