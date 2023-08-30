Top-of-the-table Knaresborough Town urged to continue 'quietly going about their business'

Knaresborough Town manager Simon Parkes. Picture: Gerard Binks

The Manse Lane outfit have won all of their opening five NCEL Premier Division fixtures and sit three points clear at the top of the table ahead of Saturday’s trip to Eccleshill United (3pm).

And they also progressed to the second qualifying round of the FA Vase at the weekend courtesy of a 2-1 success away at Northern League outfit Shildon.

“Last week was another great week all round with us beating Garforth to continue our 100 percent record in the league before going to Shildon in the FA Vase,” Parkes told the Harrogate Advertiser.

“But we will just continue quietly going about our business, taking each game as it comes as we know we have a challenging September ahead of us.

“We’ve had to play a lot of games in a short period of time during the early weeks of the season, so it’s good to have a bit of a break this week and give lads who have a few niggles the chance to recover ahead of Saturday’s game at Eccleshill.

“But there’s no doubt about the fact that we will still be working hard this week and go into this next fixture wanting nothing less than another win.”

Cole Wildin opened the scoring for Boro at Shildon on 17 minutes and the visitors held onto that lead until the interval.

The home side did manage to level matters six minutes into the second period, but Town were soon back in front, Dom Creamer outpacing a defender as he ran onto a through-ball before beating the keeper one-on-one to decide matters.

“I was really pleased for the lads on what was a fantastic day for the club,” Pakes reflected.

"Many travelling supporters were able to enjoy an FA Vase win with the team at the final whistle, which was great.